Florida’s state-run Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state’s largest insurer, is getting rid of tens of thousands of policies.

Citizen’s has experienced what CEO Barry Gilway called “almost incomprehensible growth,” now handling 1.3 million policies, consisting mainly of homeowners who typically can’t get insurance elsewhere, have been dropped or impacted by companies leaving Florida.

On May 31, Florida’s Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky signed a Consent Order which would allow Citizens to shed 26,000 policies, transferring those to two private carriers.

The Consent Order allows Slide Insurance Company to take on as many as 25,000 of those policies with Loggerhead Reciprocal Interinsurance Exchange taking the remaining 1,000 policies.

A new law signed by FL Governor Ron DeSantis would allow companies to charge up to 20 percent more than Citizens.

Yaworsky sees the move as a good sign. “It’s a sign of a healthy market when there are private carriers that are available to depopulate citizens.”

While private insurers could charge more than Citizens, policyholders could end up paying the same or less as Citizens is requiring all policyholders to buy flood insurance, something homeowners may not need with a private insurer.

Citizens is expected to start sending notices to policyholders shortly.