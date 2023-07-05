FL lists driver licenses issued to undocumented immigrants in 5 states invalid due to new immigration law

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is listing five out-of-state driver licenses issued to undocumented immigrants that will no longer be recognized by law enforcement in Florida — a provision of the sweeping anti-immigration bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that went into effect on Saturday, July 1.

Undocumented motorists traveling in Florida with out-of-state licenses from Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and Vermont and who are “unable to prove lawful presence in the United States when the licenses are issued” if pulled over by an officer will now be given a citation for driving without a license, with penalties outlined in Section 322.03 Florida Statutes.

“Someone who is in our country illegally and has violated our laws should not possess a government-issued ID which allows them access to state-funded services and other privileges afforded to lawful residents,” DeSantis said in written statement on Wednesday.

“The Biden administration may continue to abdicate its responsibilities to secure our border, but Florida will stand for the rule of law. Even if the federal government refuses, Florida will act decisively to protect our citizens, our state, and our country.”

Additional states may be added to this list. The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says in a press release that the information regarding out-of-state licenses “is subject to change through periodic updates due to the revision of driver license issuance requirements in other states.”

Just as the controversial immigration bill became law in Florida, a coalition of groups including the Southern Poverty Law Center, ACLU of Florida, Americans for Immigrant Justice, and the American Immigration Coalition released a statement announcing plans to file a lawsuit in federal court challenging the measure.

According to that statement, the lawsuit will “specifically focus on the detrimental provisions outlined in Section 10, which criminalizes the transportation of individuals into Florida who may have entered the country without federal inspection.”

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.