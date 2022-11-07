The Republican Party is within a handful of election victories of achieving supermajorities in the Florida Legislature on Nov. 8— that is, control two-thirds of the vote in both the House and the Senate.

Theoretically, that would allow the party’s members to override a governor’s veto and ignore the rules that govern the lawmaking process, making it even more difficult for Democrats to pursue policy initiatives and pass legislation.

That said, Floridians might be hard pressed to notice a difference because the GOP caucuses are already very conservative and frequently vote down Democratic attempts to alter legislation. Democrats had led in voter registration for most of Florida’s history, but the GOP took the lead last year for the first time and that lead is growing.

Republicans now hold 76 seats in the 120-member Florida House and Democrats 42 seats, with two vacancies. In the 40-member Senate, Republicans hold 23 seats and the Democrats 16, with one vacancy.

Do the math: Eighty seats comprise a two-thirds vote, meaning the GOP needs four more seats to achieve a supermajority; in the Senate, 27 seats constitute a supermajority, meaning the party needs to add four seats there, too.

Democrats are aware of the situation, and several incumbent legislators launched a road trip to bolster fellow party members in tight races.

“We’re getting dangerously close to losing ground, so it is all hands on deck,” Sen. Jason Pizzo of Miami-Dade County said, as reported by Florida Politics.

Democrats are well accustomed to being steamrolled by the majority, but a GOP supermajority could further sideline them because it takes a two-thirds majority to waive the rules governing debate. That’s routine during floor debate, when Democrats join Republicans in the interest of comity and efficiency in waiving rules calling for bills to be read in full each time.

Patricia Brigham, president of Prevent Gun Violence Florida and a former president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, acknowledged in an interview that a legislative supermajority would have little effect on policy.

“The Legislature is already run by the Republicans. They already have complete control — the governor, the Cabinet, the Legislature. There’s no compromise on issues as it is — which we’ve clearly seen with guns, with LGBTQ rights, with ex-felons voting rights. It’s just on and on and on,” Brigham said.

“The only thing that could change is if Charlie Crist wins the governor’s office because he has the power of the veto. That would be it.”

Republicans would never override a DeSantis veto, she added.

Some of the races to watch include Miami-Dade County, where Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia is seeking reelection

Garcia, a former radio and TV personality, won her seat by 34 votes last time in a race marked by a “ghost candidate” targeting the then-Democratic incumbent (she denies any involvement and hasn’t been charged).

The seat, reconfigured to include parts of Miami-Dade County including Miami Beach, is vacant because Democratic House member Michael Greico, who was going to run for the Senate seat, abandoned his campaign — he felt he was drawing insufficient support from his party. Running in his place is Raquel Pacheco, who has run unsuccessfully for the Miami Beach City Commission. She served in the Connecticut National Guard and runs a translation business, according to her campaign website and a Miami Herald report.

SD 38, in Miami-Dade County, where Democrat Janelle Perez is vying for an open seat against Republican Alexis Calatayud, a lobbyist for the Florida Department of Education who between August 2021 and March 2022 served as the agency’s director for policy and programs. Perez is a cancer survivor who has worked with medical nonprofits and at a family-owned Medicare HMO, according to campaign materials and published reports.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.

