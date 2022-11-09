The Republican Party gained supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate during the midterm elections.

The party now holds 28 seats in the Florida Senate, constituting a two-thirds of the 40-member chamber, increasing their power under the Florida Constitution. In the 120-member House, they now number 85.

The new Senate President, Kathleen Passidomo of Collier County, issued a written statement praising the accomplishment.

“With the first Black Republican since Reconstruction, the first Green Beret and one of the youngest members ever elected, we will return to Tallahassee with a supermajority and a renewed commitment to fighting for access to the American Dream for all Floridians,” Passidomo said.

Paul Renner, the new House speaker, issued his own statement.

“Tonight was historic. Florida voters are sending the largest Republican majority ever to Tallahassee because they support the direction Republican leadership has taken our state. The Florida House will continue to pursue a bold, conservative agenda for the nation to follow that gives citizens more freedom and opportunity to achieve their American Dream,” Renner said.

You can find updated Senate results here and House results here.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.

For the complete report by Florida Phoenix, click here.