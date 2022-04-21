Fl Senate passes bill stripping Disney of Special Tax District benefits

An agreement that has been in place for 55-years could soon come to an after the Florida Senate voted to strip The Walt Disney Co. of the special provisions in the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which allows Walt Disney World to self-govern its theme park property.

The Wednesday vote to do away with the special tax district was 23 in favor and 16 opposing the measure.

The Florida House of Representatives is expected to follow and approve the legislation, which would take effect on June 1, 2023.

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis, asked the state’s lawmakers to eliminate the special taxing district in response to Disney’s opposition to the state’s recently passed parental rights bill, commonly known as the “don’t say gay” law.

According to an ABC News report, the move could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose theme parks have made Orlando one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. Lawmakers who oppose to the bill say local homeowners could see significant increases in their tax bills if they must absorb bond debt from Disney, ABC News reported.

With more than 60,000 workers, Disney is one of Florida’s largest private employers. The special taxing district makes Disney responsible for providing services such as firefighting, power, water, and roads. They in turn get relief from state-imposed taxes and fees.