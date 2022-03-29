On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1557 – dubbed the “don’t say gay” bill, but officially called Parental Rights in Education – into law.

An openly gay state legislator who represents parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, is warning that the new law could force teachers out of the classroom rather than expose LGBTQ school children to possible abuse at the hands of unsympathetic parents.

“Already countless teachers across the state have already said that they will leave the profession, amidst a teacher shortage altogether, due to this,” said Sen. Shevrin Jones.

Jones noted that that he is a former teacher — “one who has been in the classroom with children,” he said. “One who has been able to listen to students as they’ve shared some of their most pressing issues that they could not even share with parents.”

Jones joined legislators from a number of states during the event hosted by the Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for LGBTQ people, to discuss recent and pending legislation targeting their civil rights. The organization has targeted 313 bills nationally as harmful, including Florida’s HB 1557.

Parents could sue school districts if they feel teachers have stepped over the line, provoking fears of a chilling effect.

“The Don’t Say Gay bill was one of many attacks on our most vulnerable communities,” he said. “Classrooms should be places of inclusion where every Florida child can learn safely and ask questions.”

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist empathized with the LGBTQ community during a separate virtual roundtable this week. Crist, a former Republican governor turned Democrat, said the “Don’t Say Gay” bill “is trying to demonize gay people, it’s trying to punish gay people.”

“To me, this issue comes down to respect,” he said. “We are a rainbow state. … We are one of the most diverse states in the United States of America, gay and straight.”

Crist is a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in 2022.

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.