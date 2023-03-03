FL SunPass users receive close to $37 million in credits from toll relief program

The Florida Toll Relief Program that was signed into law in December 2022 completed its first month of toll relief and over 1.1 million SunPass users received close $37 million in credits.

According to a press released from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, some drivers saved more than $100 during January. The program, which will run through December 31, 2023, automatically gives customers with at least 35 monthly toll transactions a 50 percent credit to their account.

Gov DeSantis said, “During a time of persistently high inflation, this toll program represents important relief for Florida commuters,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The program is expected to save drivers close to $480 over the course of the year.

SunPass is the prepaid electronic toll collection program operated by Florida's Turnpike Enterprise, the toll agency for the state.