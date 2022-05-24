FL to launch first-time homebuyers’ program for “Hometown Heroes”

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program to help Floridians in over 50 critical professions realize the dream of purchasing their first home.

The program launches June 1, 2022.

The Hometown Heroes Housing Program will be available to law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, healthcare professionals, childcare employees, and active military or veterans.

During the Monday press conference in Cape Coral, Fl, DeSantis said, “In Florida, we value the contributions of our police, firefighters, teachers, and nurses,” adding that, “Our hometown heroes are the backbone of Florida communities and making sure that they can afford to be homeowners is a great way to give back to them and support the future of the American Dream.”

The program is administered by the Florida Housing and Finance Corporation (Florida Housing). It is geared to expanding on Florida’s existing housing programs to reach critical workers and those who have served our country.

This year, Florida Housing received $100 million from the state Legislature to establish and administer the Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program.

To qualify for this program, homebuyers must connect with a participating loan officer, have a minimum credit score of 640, provide certification for one of the eligible occupations, and meet the income threshold for their county.

Eligible borrowers will receive up to 5% of the first mortgage loan amount (up to a maximum of $25,000) in down payment and closing cost assistance in the form of a 0%, non-amortizing, 30-year deferred second mortgage.

For more information on the Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program, click here.

To view the entire press conference by Gov. DeSantis, click here.