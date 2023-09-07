To commemorate the life and legacy of singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett who passed away Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a directive for the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff in certain government buildings in the State.

In his directive, Gov DeSantis wrote: “To commemorate his life and legacy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Monroe County Courthouse in Key West, Florida, City of Key West City Hall, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from 5:00 PM today to 5:00 PM on Friday September 8, 2023, because it’s always five o’clock somewhere.”

Jimmy Buffett was born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, moving to Key West to Key West in 1972 and was inducted into the the Florida Artists Hall of Fame.

Buffett was a conservationist and led efforts to protect the manatee, Florida’s State Marine Mammal, through the Save the Manatee License Plate.