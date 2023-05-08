Flags to be flown at half-staff in Honor of Texas shooting victims

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds, including Key Biscayne, throughout the State of Florida until sunset of May 11, 2023.

The order of for both the flags of the United States and the State of Florida.

The action is as a “mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas,” and follows a directive by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

