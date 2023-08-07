‘Flesh-eating’ bacteria infects Florida fisherman

A Florida fisherman stuck his hand in a well-known lagoon–but it sent him to the emergency room.

Daniel Richards grew up around the Indian River Lagoon, and frequently fishes and boats on the water. Although he was aware of the bacteria that lives in the warm waters of Florida lagoons, he didn’t expect an infection could escalate from a small cut to a big problem in a matter of days.

"It can kill you rather quickly within a few days," Daniel Richards told FOX 35.

The 'flesh-eating' bacteria–necrotizing fasciitis–is also found in sargassum, but made its way through the water and into a cut the size of a centimeter between his middle and ring fingers on his hand.

"I just dipped my hand in the water one time. It was just in an unfortunate location, and I guess my immune system wasn’t quite healthy at the time due to a previous accident, and it got me," he added.

Just a couple of days after he was infected, he couldn’t even close his hand.

“The swelling started becoming pretty intense, I realized I could not handle it myself and went straight to the ER," Richards said.

Now in recovery, he was prescribed antibiotics to treat the bacterial infection. Richards was incredibly lucky he didn’t lose any limbs, doctors say.

"Invasive necrotizing infections spread very quickly and spread widely, so it’s not uncommon for these to result in very large tissue destruction, leading to potential amputation and even death," Dr. Tim Laird, the Associate Chief Medical Officer with Health First Medical Group, told FOX 35.

Even with proper treatment, necrotizing fasciitis brings amputation rates of 22%, and a cumulative mortality rate of 34%, according to the National Institute of Health.

“See a doctor right away if your skin becomes red, warm, swollen, or very painful soon after an injury or surgery,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.

The skin on Richard’s hand is already starting to grow back where it was starting to decay. After this, he says he’ll be much more careful in making sure there aren’t any cuts on his hand to let the bacteria in.

"It’s a very scary infection," Richards said.

The ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria can spread through raw seafood as well, according to Dr. Laird. He suggests cooking seafood before consuming it to lower the risk of infection as much as possible.

