Flight cancellation nets tourist a $1 million windfall

Travelers are coming back to the island, many with horror stories about flight changes and cancellations as airlines struggle with Covid-related staff shortages, among other problems.

Well, next time your flight plans are changed, buy a lotto ticket wherever you are.

That is what Angela Caravella, 51, visiting from Missouri did. When her flight was suddenly cancelled, Caravella bought a $30 - Fastest Road to $1,000,000 ticket and just like that, “I won $1 million!”

“I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly,” Caravella, 51, reportedly told Florida Lottery officials. She bought the scratch-off tickets to pass the time.

Caravella decided to take a lump-sum payout of $790,000.