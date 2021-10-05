Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a statement, Gov DeSantis said, "I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer."

“Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state,” read the statement from the Governor.

Casey DeSantis, a former TV host, married her husband in 2010. The DeSantis family has three children -- two daughters, 4-year-old Madison and 18-month-old Mamie, and a son, 3-year-old Mason.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is running to unseat DeSantis in next year’s gubernatorial election, tweeted: “Our hearts are with Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis and her family. We are all praying for you!”

Gov DeSantis ended by saying, “Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”