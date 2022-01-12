At a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls was asked about any specific safety measures that the Florida House will take following members testing positive for COVID-19.

Sprowls, who represents part of Pinellas County, told reporters that if lawmakers feel sick “don’t come” to the.

“If a members’ test is positive, don’t come. If you feel sick, get a test before you come back to work and you’re around your colleagues,” Sprowls said. “But if you don’t feel sick then we’ll have to see.”

As previously reported by the Florida Phoenix, the 2022 session launched with no restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the virus, such as face mask or weekly testing requirements.

At the presser, Sprowls pointed to the omicron variant causing less severe illness compared to other transmissible versions of the coronavirus, such as the delta variant. He acknowledged that the state could continue to see a surge in cases.

“The University of Florida says we can expect a peak now or the next week or so,” Sprowls said. “No question that this strain has been probably the most contagious of all of them, it feels like almost everyone is getting this at some point.”

He continued: “The good news is that we are not seeing hospitalizations go up, we are not seeing people get super sick like we had with some of these other variants where was real challenges… So as a result of that we govern ourselves accordingly.”

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.