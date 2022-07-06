Florida ice cream company linked to Listeria outbreak says it is being “targeted”

The Sarasota-based ice cream company which has been linked to a deadly listeria outbreak - Big Olaf Creamery - is cooperating with agencies conducting the investigation.

The company posted on their official Facebook page that “for now, it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases.”

The family owned and operated creamery said it was not sure “why only Big Olaf is being mentioned and targeted.”

The post said the company has been cooperating with the Florida Department of Health, FDACS and the FDA, adding they “have been transparent and have answered all their questions and provided them with all the information requested from us, as the health and well-being of the public is our first priority.”

Last week, the CDC said of the 17 infected people the agency interviewed as part of the investigation, 14 reported eating ice cream and six remembered eating Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream or eating ice cream at locations that might have been supplied by Big Olaf Creamery.

Listeria is a bacterium that can contaminate food and can cause serious illness and is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems according to the CDC.