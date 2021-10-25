As of Sunday, the CDC data shows that only 16 states in the nation and the District of Columbia have reached at least the 60 percent mark.

The list includes four states that have made it to 70 percent — Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Maine, all smaller states.

Florida is now at 59.4 percent for residents fully vaccinated, according to the CDC data. Of the largest states, New York has 66.1 percent of residents vaccinated, and California, 60.8 percent.

Florida is already above the national average of 57.4 percent.

At least 14 states are below the 50 percent mark, including Southern states such as Mississippi, Alabama. West Virginia has the lowest percent, 41 percent, of fully vaccinated residents.

Here is the list of vaccination rates for each state and the District of Columbia, from CDC data on Friday:

State Percent of Total Pop Fully Vaccinated by State of Residence

Vermont 70.7

Connecticut 70.1

Rhode Island 70.1

Maine 69.9

Massachusetts 69.1

New Jersey 65.8

New York State 65.8

Maryland 65.6

New Mexico 64.5

Washington 62.8

New Hampshire 62.5

Oregon 62.3

Virginia 62.3

District of Columbia 61.7

Colorado 60.9

California 60.5

Pennsylvania 59.8

Delaware 59.3

Hawaii 59.3

Minnesota 59.3

Florida 59

Wisconsin 57.8

Nebraska 55.8

Iowa 55.1

Illinois 54.4

Kentucky 54.2

Michigan 53

Utah 52.8

Texas 52.7

Kansas 52.6

Arizona 52.5

Nevada 52.2

Alaska 52.1

North Carolina 52

South Dakota 52

Ohio 51.4

Montana 49.9

Indiana 49.4

South Carolina 49.3

Missouri 49.2

Oklahoma 49.2

Georgia 47.2

Arkansas 47.1

Tennessee 47.1

Louisiana 46.9

North Dakota 45.6

Mississippi 45.1

Alabama 44.2

Wyoming 43.3

Idaho 43.1

West Virginia 40.9

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.