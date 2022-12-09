“Florida is on our list of states that we’re most concerned about…” 332,000 FL children were uninsured in 2021

Florida ranks among the top 10 states with the highest rates of uninsured children across the United States, with an estimated 332,000 kids, from newborns to age 17, who were uninsured during 2021, according to nationwide data from Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.

State and national policy analysists fear that number could grow as families “fall through the cracks” of coverage, and during a virtual press conference Thursday called on Florida and other states to minimize coverage loss.

The concern surrounds an end to the federal public health emergency declaration for COVID-19, which the Florida Policy Institute says will likely remain in place until April 11, 2023. The public health emergency declaration provides protections during the pandemic for families and individuals on Medicaid.

Florida, the third most-populated state, had the second highest number of children uninsured in 2021, behind Texas, according to estimates from the Georgetown center based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 332,000 uninsured children during 2021 represented an improvement from the estimated 343,000 during 2019, before the pandemic. Data are not available for 2020.

That said, Florida’s rate of uninsured children is among the highest in the nation, coming in at 42nd out of 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The national 2021 rate of uninsured children was 5.4, but Florida’s was 7.3, according to the Georgetown data.

“Florida is on our list of states that we’re most concerned about whether children remain covered by health insurance going down the road,” Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown center, said during the new conference.

“Children are facing ongoing threats to their health from a slew of respiratory viruses and the ongoing mental health crisis,” Alker said. “Families face high inflation, rising prices for food, housing, and other essentials.”

