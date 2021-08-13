Florida Keys now under Tropical Storm Warning as Fred nears tropical storm strength; could Grace be behind it?

Tropical Depression Fred is close to regaining its strength as a tropical storm, and Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has upgraded the previous Tropical Storm Watch for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay to a Tropical Storm Warning.

The Tropical Storm Watch has been extended northward from Bonita Beach to Englewood, Florida.

As of 5 a.m. TD Fred was located about 370 miles ESE of Key West, moving WNW at 10 mph with sustained 35 mph winds. This motion is expected to continue through Friday, with a turn

toward the northwest Friday night or Saturday. Fred is expected to be near the Florida Keys on Saturday, and near the west coast of Florida on Sunday.

With the 5 a.m. advisory, most of Miami-Dade was out of the forecast cone, but the storm is expected to drop 3 to 7 inches of rain across the Keys and South Florida, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches. Heavy rainfall could lead to some localized flooding.

Starting Friday at Noon, the Village of Key Biscayne will be handing out free sandbags at the Beach Park.

The NHC is also monitoring an emerging tropical threat located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next 48 hours.

The next name on the 2021 Atlantic hurricane list is Grace.

The system is forecast to move westward across the Atlantic at about 20 mph, reaching portions of the Leeward Islands Saturday night, and Virgin Islands on Sunday.

If the system holds together, it could impact Florida and the US by the end of next week.