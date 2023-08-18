Florida makes top 30 list of highest ACT scores in the nation

School is in session, and high schoolers around the U.S. are getting ready to take standardized tests.

To gather some data in preparation for the new year, the website Learner studied the scores of 2022’s graduating class and compiled a list of the states with the highest and lowest ACT scores.

Florida averaged a score of 19 out of 36 on the exam, placing #28 on the list of the highest ACT scores.

The team also uncovered some interesting trends, including:

1. U.S. average score: the overall ACT score average of U.S. high school students was 19.8, with test-takers scoring best in reading (20.4), followed by science (19.9), math (19.3), and English (19).

2. East Coast victory: nine of the states that made the top-ten best list are on the East Coast–and five of them are in New England (Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine).

3. D.C. takes the cake: The District of Columbia topped the list with an outstanding average of 26.9, as well as the highest English (27.4), reading (28.2), and science (26) scores. D.C. surpassed the overall national average by a full 7 points.

4. Nevada’s underdog era: a 17.3 for Nevada underscored the national average by two and a half points, also meaning they ranked in last place for all parts of the ACT exam: English (16.1), math (17.1), reading (17.8), and science (17.6).

For the full list, click here.