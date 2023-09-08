Florida named #1 place the young and rich are moving to

For decades, Florida was the place to be if you were looking for where to retire. Now, even youngsters are planning on relocating to The Sunshine State.

In a 2023 study, SmartAsset analyzed 2021 tax year IRS migration data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. They considered households with gross incomes of $200,000 or more as high-earning, and focused on the migration patterns of young taxpayers (ages 26-35) making at least $200,000.

What they found

1. Florida and Texas are in; New York and California are out. According to the study, Florida gained 2,175 young high earners, and Texas gained 1,909. New York and California, on the other hand, have lost 5,062 and 4,495, respectively. Although they lost a total of almost 10,000 young residents, they still have the most young earners of any state in the nation.

2. Rich young people love New Jersey. Although New Jersey lost a total of 2,617 rich filers in 2021, the state actually gained 1,048 young high earners in the same year. Similarly, Connecticut saw a general decline in their high-earning tax filers but an increase in the young professionals coming into the state.

3. Everyone loves Washington. Among all the states in the nation, Washington takes the cake with the largest number of young rich people. Over 13% of the taxpayers making $200,000 or more are ages 26 to 35. The state is closely followed by California, which has a 10% population of rich young professionals. Other states among the top percentages include New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

4. D.C. bounced back. Washington D.C. was hit hard in 2021, losing almost 700 young, rich taxpayers. However, among those making at least $200,000 in the state, a whopping 16% are aged 26 to 35.

So where did most young people go?

Among the data, SmartAsset sorted the new states where migrants relocated based on net inflow and in descending order. Here are the top five places where most young, rich taxpayers moved to.

1. Florida. Most taxpayers between the ages of 26 and 35 found their way to The Sunshine States. A total of 3,391 moved to the state, but 1,216 either relocated or stopped making at least $200,000. Currently, there are almost $24,000 tax returns with a yearly income of at least $200,000 for the age group.

2. Texas. The state of Texas could have caught up to Florida, seeing more migrant inflow overall. However, its outflow was also high at 2,139 migrants, totaling a 1,909 net migration. 7% of Texas’ 700,000 tax returns with an income over $200,000 were for migrants within the 26-35 age group.

3. New Jersey. Overall, Jersey was able to balance itself out thanks to the inflow of young migrants. The state had 2,263 people leave, but 3,311 young migrants under the $200,000 tax bracket came into the state.

4. Colorado. Yielding a 7% young population out of their total residents making at least $200,000, Colorado saw a net increase of 754 migrants. In 2021, 927 residents left, while 1,681 came in.

5. North Carolina. Nearing other states’ statistics, NC had 5.9% of their population making over $200,000 within the young age group. The state totalled 13,621 tax returns for young, high-earning professionals, and ranked third in overall net migration of high-income earners.

For the full report, click here.