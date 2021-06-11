Florida’s Board of Education sets rules allowing college athletes to earn money off of their likeness

Thursday, Florida’s State Board of Education approved a set of rules to implement changes which for the first time, allows college athletes to receive money for their names, images and likenesses.

Florida is one of five states to allow college athletes to receive compensation. The other states are Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico.

Shortened to NIL, the legislation goes into effect July 1 and has rules for college athletes in the Florida College System, often referred to as the state’s community college system. (Regulations for Florida’s universities regarding compensation for an athlete’s name, image and likeness would come from the Florida Board of Governors.)

The rules for college athletes state that they “may earn compensation for the use of their NIL if the compensation is provided by a third party unaffiliated with the athlete’s postsecondary educational institution.”

Students must notify their college “of a contract for compensation for their NIL, in a manner designated by the postsecondary educational institution.”

As for the individual colleges, the adopted rules require they create or adopt their own policies on how athletes are compensated. “Minimally, the policies or procedures must include the process student athletes must follow to notify the institution of a contract for compensation for their NIL,” the rule says.

These rules also prohibit a college from restricting a student athlete from receiving compensation for their NIL. But the rules also states that a student “may not enter into a contract for compensation for their NIL if the contract conflicts with a clause found in the student athlete’s team contract.”

Adopted rules also state that colleges must provide financial literacy and life skills at the beginning of a student athlete’s first and third academic years. The rule states that this is a requirement for all student athletes, not just the ones receiving compensation for their NIL.

