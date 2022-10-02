Saturday morning, there were 23 confirmed fatalities in six counties from Hurricane Ian’s monstrous trajectory across Florida. But by Saturday evening, the figure had nearly doubled to 44 deaths, with 30 in Lee County, where Ian had battered the southwest coast of the peninsula.

The New York Times, quoting the county’s Sheriff, on Sunday reported the death toll in Lee County had risen to 35.

In all, there are now seven counties with fatalities due to the massive storm, according to data from Florida’s Medical Examiners Commission (MEC), which reports hurricane deaths following an autopsy and confirmation that the death is storm-related.

FDLE provided the latest figures on fatalities in the seven counties, with most of the deaths on the Gulf side of Florida.

Lake – 1

Sarasota – 3

Manatee – 1

Volusia – 5

Collier – 3

Lee – 30

Hendry – 1

The Saturday evening data did not include details such as county, age, sex, circumstances, and date of death, with one exception: At 5 p.m. Saturday, the 25th death was listed as a 62-year-old female in Sarasota who drowned after being trapped in vehicle.

This story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.