Florida tolls suspended in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia

Tolls along Florida’s west coast have been suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis in light of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is forecasted to become a hurricane.

“At my direction, tolls will be suspended throughout the impacted area,” DeSantis said. “Anyone who receives an evacuation order needs to make plans to go to a safe area now. You do not need to leave the state— travel tens of miles, not hundreds of miles. By waiving tolls, we are easing the burden on families in the path of this storm.”

Collections are to be waived on transportation facilities throughout Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Pasco, Pinellas, Sumter Countries, and parts of Orange County. They will be waived beginning at 4:00AM on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 to ensure a faster and safer evacuation for Floridians and visitors.

Tolls will remain suspended for a total of seven days. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) will reinstate them on Tuesday, September 5 at noon.

“As Floridians along the west coast of Florida finalize their evacuation plans for Tropical Storm Idalia, we want to ensure there is no barrier to getting their families to a safe location,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “The Department is committed to ensuring travelers can get where they need to go as safely and efficiently as possible. Suspending tolls in the greater Tampa Bay region ensures families can head south and east with ease to get out of the storm’s direct path.”

Facilities included within the suspension include:

Hillsborough County

– I-4 Connector

– Selmon Expressway (S.R. 618)

– Veterans Expressway (S.R. 589)

– Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Citrus, Hernando & Pasco Counties

– Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Lake and Sumter Counties & Portions of Orange County

– Turnpike Mainline (I-75 to I-4)

Pinellas County

– Pinellas Bayway (S.R. 679)

– Sunshine Skyway Bridge (U.S. 19)

FDOT previously issued an Emergency Order to temporarily allow expanded weight and size requirements for vehicles transporting emergency equipment, services, and supplies. Additionally, FDOT has 525 crew members and 210 pieces of equipment ready to deploy following the storm to ensure roadways are safe.

Florida’s 511 Traveler Information System is available for drivers to stay informed about roadway conditions during emergencies. This service is monitored and updated 24/7 by FDOT and includes traffic conditions, road and bridge closures, and other specialized alerts. To use Florida’s 511, visit the website at FL511.com or download the app on both Apple and Android devices.