If you recently retired to Florida, might even be enjoying life on Key Biscayne, you have chosen the right state to spend your retirement years.

The Sunshine State continues to be an attractive place for anyone ready to leave the working world, as evidence by topping this year’s Best and Worse Places to Retire, published by BankRate.

To determine the best – and worst places to retire, BankRate looked at five broad categories: affordability, wellness, culture, weather, and crime, and according to the company, more emphasis was placed on affordability since many retirees are looking for ways to stretch their savings.

According to Bankrate’s study, the top five places to retire are:

1. Florida

2. Georgia

3. Michigan

4. Ohio

5. Missouri.

At the other end of the spectrum, Alaska was judged the least desirable place to return, dragged down in the rankings by affordability and weather. Alaska was preceded on the list by Maine and California and New Mexico.

For the complete BankRate report, click here.