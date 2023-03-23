Floridians grow ‘hangry’ as they struggle to afford food for themselves and their children

A recent poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry shows parents and rural Floridians are being hit the hardest by substantial food insecurity, but they are most decidedly not alone as the issue impacts even middle-income families.

No Kid Hungry is a philanthropic campaign run by Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

“We connect families to resources and stand beside organizations which provide help,” said Sky Beard, Florida’s director of No Kid Hungry. “We have contributed over $11 million to this cause.”

The need to feed kids in Florida and Miami-Dade County is real.

“Seventy-three percent of all students in Miami-Dade County are on free and reduced lunch,” said Jacqueline Calzadilla-Diaz, administrative director for the county schools’ Office of Communications. “All Miami-Dade County students are eligible for free breakfast.”

The Share Our Strength organization was started in 1984 by Debbie and Billy Shore, a brother and sister team who were moved by the 1980 Ethiopian famine. They soon realized that hunger was as much an American problem.

Today, their goal is to ensure every child gets the food they need to grow up healthy, happy and strong. They do this by working with local leaders, schools and nonprofits across the country.

In Florida, a No Kid Hungry poll showed 41% of adults who reside in rural areas in Florida have experienced food insecurity – meaning, they are not sure where their next meal would come from, or if they’d be able to afford groceries to feed their family.

“I am struggling to keep a roof over our heads, clothes on our backs and food on the table. Some days, I skip meals because my kids might want seconds,” said a Miami-Dade area resident responding to the survey.

The poll also found that more than three-quarters (76%) of Florida adults are having a harder time affording groceries compared to last year.

“I expect it will come as a surprise to many just how pervasive food insecurity is all across our state,” Beard said. “These numbers tell us that we all have a neighbor, a colleague or a friend struggling to feed their family.”

In Miami-Dade County, an organization called “305feeds” with Key Biscayne roots, helps ensure those in need could receive food. Founded at the height of the COVID pandemic by five friends, the idea was to feed people – but also help local restaurants that were struggling to stay afloat during the shutdown of the economy.

The friends gathered resources and contacts in order to make the connections needed so they could offer assistance. Organizations served included homeless shelters, women and children shelters, and organizations focused on COVID response.

While the pandemic has settled down, the effort of 305feeds continues to this day, according to the group’s website or Facebook page.

The Share Our Strength survey also found that even middle-income Floridians are facing similar woes, with more than a third (36%) of households with incomes between $50-$100k reporting food insecurity.

Many Floridians are just one emergency away from hunger. A majority (66%) of respondents say they would be worried about their ability to buy groceries if they had an unexpected expense like a car repair or medical bill.

“More and more families are experiencing the signs of food insecurity, and Floridians want solutions,” Beard said. “Nearly all of our respondents supported childhood hunger as a top priority for our state’s elected officials.”

“Step Up” is one of the links on the organization’s website where youths can send letters to local officials, legislators and school administrators encouraging them to make childhood hunger a priority.

Their organization also helps immigrant families gain access to programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and resource groups such as UnidosUS, the National Immigration Law Center, and Education Leaders of Color.