Want to fly a patriotic flag of your choice in any homeowners' association this July 4? Now, Patriots Day (Sept. 11) has been added to the lineup.

How about parking your boat out back? Or flying a flag year-round in the back yard?

Go ahead. The law is on your side.

That law, which becomes effective July 1, was among the 235 bills that passed during the 2023 session of the Florida Legislature.

Those include allowing the surveillance of vehicles passing a stopped school bus, another that prevents nearly all Chinese citizens and from specific other countries from buying property in Florida, and companies with 25 or more immigrants will have to use the federal E-Verify system when hiring workers.

Here is a glance at some of the hot-button topics:

Flying flags, parking boats (CS/CS/HB 437)

Starting Saturday morning, homeowners may fly portable, removable, official flags no larger than 4 1/2 feet by 6 feet, "regardless of any local homeowners' association covenants, restrictions, bylaws, rules, or requirements to the contrary," according to the bill titled, "Property Owners' Right to Install, Display, and Store Items."

The law adds Patriots Day (Sept. 11) to the lineup of Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day. You can also fly a flag in your back yard all the time, provided it can’t be seen from the street.

On those days, you may fly up to two of the following:

- The United States flag

- The official flag of the State of Florida

- A flag representing the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, or Coast Guard

- A POW-MIA flag

- A flag honoring first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, certain medical personnel, correctional officers, 911 operators, etc.

Residents also are allowed to put up a freestanding flagpole no more than 20 feet high anywhere on their property if it doesn't obstruct sightlines at intersections and isn't on an easement. You can put up to two flags on it, providing one of them (the top one) is the U.S. flag.

The bill also blocks HOAs from restricting homeowners or their tenants from putting anything in their yards which aren't visible from the front or from an adjacent parcel, "including, but not limited to, artificial turf, boats, flags and recreational vehicles."

Abortion (“Heartbeat Bill”) (SB 300)

Gov. Ron DeSantis also signed a bill that would limit abortions to six weeks, commonly known as the "Heartbeat Bill" or Heartbeat Protection Act.

The state currently allows abortions to be performed for up to 15 weeks. The only exception is if a mother's life is at risk.

The Heartbeat Bill would allow rape, incest or human trafficking victims up to 15 weeks to receive an abortion, but they would have to provide proof in the form of medical or court records.

Education (“Don’t Say Period”) (HB 1069)

The bill defines “sex” as the classification of a person as either male or female based on the sex characteristics that they are born with, such as chromosomes or naturally occurring hormones.

Teachers will no longer be able to ask students what their preferred pronouns are, nor are they allowed to respect a student’s preferred pronouns if they do not correspond with the student’s biological sex.

HB 1069 also outlaws teaching the menstrual cycle in public K-12 schooling before the sixth grade.

Sexual orientation and gender identity will not be taught in schools until the eighth grade.

School libraries will also be affected – parents can object to any educational materials deemed pornographic or age-inappropriate.

School bus passing (SB 766)

School districts will have the authorization to place and control cameras on the exteriors of buses to document drivers who illegally drive past the bus while it is displaying a stop sign.

Consequences will be enforced on those drivers that are caught, resulting in a minimum fine of $200.

Interests of foreign countries (SB 264)

Nearly all Chinese citizens and businesses will be prohibited from buying property in Florida as of July 1.

Additionally, the bill lists six other "countries of concern": Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, Russia, Iran and Syria. Foreign investors from these countries will be banned from purchasing agricultural land in Florida, or land within 10 miles of a military infrastructure facility.

Facility requirements based on sex (HB 1521)

People will be required to use the bathroom corresponding to the sex they were assigned at birth.

The bill applies to bathrooms of public colleges and universities, K-12 schools, correctional facilities and domestic violence centers.

Immigration requirements (SB 1718)

Companies with 25 or more employees will have to use the federal E-Verify system when hiring workers. Penalties for employers who don’t verify their employees’ status could face suspension of their licenses to operate.

Critics of the bill say the impacts are being felt as undocumented migrants and their families have begun to flee the state ahead of its implementation.

The long list of provisions includes harsher penalties for knowingly transporting or hiring those without proper paperwork.

Schools starting later (CS/HB 733)

Middle schools may not begin the "instructional day" earlier than 8 a.m., and high schools can't begin until 8:30.

But, school districts have until 2026-27 to make the change.

Golf cart minimum age (CS/CS/HB 949)

Starting Saturday, you have to be at least 15 with a learner's permit to drive a golf cart, or 16 with a driver's license (the current rule on Key Biscayne). If you're 18 and older, you have to have valid government-issued identification.

The Operation of a Golf Cart bill changes Florida law from the previous age limit of 14 and defines a golf cart as “a motor vehicle that is designed and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting or recreational purposes and that is not capable of exceeding speeds of 20 miles per hour.”