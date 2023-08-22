Four Florida cities make list of best places to live in the US

Florida has become a destination spot in recent years, but some cities stand out.

For the past decade, the website Livability has been compiling an annual list of the best places to live in the United States. This year, four cities in The Sunshine State made the cut.

Unlike other common lists, Livability only includes cities with populations between 75,000 and 500,000. Most people looking to relocate are aware of the best and worst big cities, so this list includes more “underrated” options.

To compile their list, Livability partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) to create a variety of categories: amenities, economy, education, environment, health, housing & cost of living, safety, and transportation. There is also a general ranking based on the “Liv Score,” which combines most factors into a general numeric score.

Johns Creek (Georgia), Flower Mound (Texas), and Carmel (Indiana) made top 3 in the Liv Score category. Four Florida cities made the list as well, with St. Petersburg (#44), Alafaya (#46), and Fort Lauderdale (#47) placing in the top 50. Orlando came in at #92.

For Amenities, Fort Lauderdale scored the highest of all Florida cities across the board, coming in at #3 after Jersey City and Clifton, both in New Jersey. St. Petersburg (#11), Alafaya (#32), and Orlando (#34) all placed in the top 40.

Four Florida cities scored in the top 50 for Economy, with Fort Lauderdale coming in at #21, Alafaya at #31, St. Petersburg at #32, and Orlando at #49.

The top 3 spots were taken by Broomfield (Colorado), and Georgia’s Johns Creek and Roswell.

In the Education category, Columbia (Maryland), Overland Park (Kansas), and Clifton (New Jersey) took the top three spots, respectively. Alafaya, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and St. Petersburg took places #50, #79, #85, and #90, respectively.

Environment housed four Florida cities as well, however Alafaya, Orlando, St. Petersburg, and Fort Lauderdale took the last spots on the list. The top three spots were claimed by Elk Grove (California), as well as Hillsboro and Beaverton, both in Oregon.

Three cities also scored in the last percentile for Health, with St. Petersburg coming in at #75, Fort Lauderdale at #89, and Orlando at #98. The three top-scoring cities were Rochester Mills (Michigan), Johns Creek (Georgia), and Fishers (Indiana).

St. Petersburg took a spot in the top 50 for Housing and Cost of Living arriving in 28th place, with Alafaya and Orlando taking spots at #58 and #67, respectively. Knoxville (Tennessee), Des Moines (Iowa), and Orem (Utah) claimed the top spots.

Besides Health, Rochester Mills (Michigan), Johns Creek (Georgia), and Fishers (Indiana) also scored the top spots for Safety. Alafaya, St. Petersburg, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando were placed in the Safety category in places #58, #78, #89, and #97, respectively.

Finally, Orlando made the top 20 cut for Transportation, coming in at #18. St. Petersburg was among the top 50, placing at #44. Ft. Lauderdale and Alafaya came in at #80 and #84. North Carolina scored the two top spots in the category with Asheville and Cary, with Overland Park (Kansas) coming in at number three.

For the full list, click here.