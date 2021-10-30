While residing on Key Biscayne, with the island’s beautiful beaches, combined with a renowned State Park and quality restaurants can create a romantic backdrop, there at times you might want to getaway for that romantic reconnect.

And even though there are great destinations for couples scattered across the US, for a romantic beach getaway nowhere beats Florida. The combination of perfect beaches, amazing weather, and exciting things to see and do means that an awesome romantic trip is a cinch to plan in the Sunshine State.

So whether you are booking a cruise for 2022 and want to add a dash of romance to your trip, or just want an intimate weekend away with your loved one, check out the best romantic Florida beach getaways below!

St Augustine

A glorious combination of history, culture, and stunning seaside vistas, St Augustine is a beach getaway with a difference. Not only does it boast beautiful beaches such as Crescent Beach and Vilano Beach, but the town also itself is absolutely bursting with fascinating history and charming architecture. The oldest continuously occupied settlement in the US, St Augustine is packed with Spanish colonial charm, as well as brilliant restaurants, charming bars, and a wonderfully warm ambiance.

Sanibel Island

While the charms of Sanibel and its sister Island Captiva are hardly unknown, these little dots of paradise just off the coast of Florida remain delightfully unspoiled and make an incredibly romantic destination. With miles of gentle, gorgeous walking trails, pristine, beautiful beaches as far as the eye can see, and quaint, charming settlements of old-fashioned cottages, stoplight-free streets, and independent stores. Shelling on the beaches is a rewarding couple’s activity, as is exploring the islands in search of wildlife and birds!

Amelia Island

Tucked up in the northeastern corner of the state, nudging up against the state line, Amelia Island is the last barrier island before you get to Georgia. Its Jacksonville location means that it flies under the radar a little compared to other beach spots in Florida, but with 13 miles of stunning sandy beaches, charming Victorian architecture, an eye-catching historic lighthouse, and a 19th century brick fortress, it is well worth exploring.

Santa Rosa Beach

Often underrated, Florida’s Emerald Coast makes a fantastic destination for a couple’s getaway. Santa Rosa Beach is one of the most attractive spots on the Panhandle, a gloriously picturesque little beach town with a surprisingly exciting arts scene as well as some fantastic stretches of sand and the joys of Point Washington State Forest on the doorstep. Enjoy days lying on the beach and afternoons exploring galleries, boutiques, bookshops and cafes in this cozy, cute little spot.