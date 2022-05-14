Fried seeks EPA help to prevent “catastrophic” damage to FL wetlands

Federal environmental regulators should take over wetlands permitting in Florida to prevent “catastrophic” environmental damage where development and sensitive lands are in conflict, says Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried.

At issue is a late-2020 decision, in the final months of the Trump administration, to transfer authority over wetlands permitting from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Fried opposed that transfer at the time, along with environmental groups who said it would lead to more development of wetlands.

She has renewed her objection in light of legislation waiting to be signed into law that she says would further erode wetland protections in Florida.

In a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan this week, Fried wrote that the 2022 bill awaiting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approval - or veto - would fast-track wetlands destruction atop the transfer of wetlands-permitting authority in 2020 from the federal EPA to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

“The Florida Legislature has now passed an industry-backed law that has created a fast-track for wetlands destruction by allowing energy companies to review and expedite environmental resource permits,” Fried wrote to Regan.

“This bill [Senate Bill 2508] will be catastrophic for Florida’s environment if signed into law, and it is imperative that we do everything at both the state and federal levels to prevent corporations from being able to rubber-stamp their own plans to destroy our wetlands.”

Near the end of the Trump administration, Fried testified against the transfer of wetlands-permitting authority from the feds to the state, predicting it would undermine protection of Florida’s sensitive natural resources.

Fried and DeSantis are running for governor in 2022.

