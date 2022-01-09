Full House star Bob Saget found dead at Orlando hotel

Sunday afternoon, Bob Saget, who was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the 1990’s TV show "Full House," was found dead at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando.

Saget was 65.

At 7:46 p.m. Sunday, the Orlando Sheriff’s Office shared the news via Twitter.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Few details are available.

In September of 2021, the comedian and actor launched a stand-up tour which was to run through June. On Saturday night, following a performance at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Fla, Saget tweeted, “Loved tonight’s show.”

After Full House, Saget was the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos,"