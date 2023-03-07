On Monday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it was testing a deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

CWD has been found in 30 states across the US but has never been found in Florida.

CWD it is an always-fatal nervous system disease found in cervids (deer, elk, moose, reindeer) caused by a misfolded protein, called a prion and is a global threat to the future of deer conservation, according to the Mule Deer Foundation.

The Florida deer was found by a resident in North Escambia, Florida showing signs of extreme weight loss and was approachable, according to a report by the website northescambria.com.

Melissa Smith, FWC Northwest Region public information director, told NorthEscambia.com that “Finding a deer that appears sick isn’t uncommon, as there are multiple causes of deer mortality in Florida,” adding that CWD has not yet been found in Florida and the FWC has studied early 17,000 white-tailed deer for CWD since 2002.

