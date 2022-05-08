"Families are gonna be able to save for things that really matter for them," said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday as he signed HB7071, which will make items like gas and diapers tax-free in Florida over the next few months.

In what DeSantis called the "largest tax relief in the history of the state of Florida," the HB 7071 bill signed Friday is a $1.2 billion plan that's designed to provide relief for Floridians from the highest level of inflation in 40 years.

Children's diapers, as well as clothing and shoes for kids who are five and under will be tax-free for an entire year from July 1 until June 30, 2023.

Children's books will be tax-free for three months from May 14 through August 14.

One of the biggest benefits will be during the entire month of October, when gas will be tax-free. DeSantis said drivers will save around $.25 per gallon. "You look at the fuel, I have not seen it under $4 for a long time," DeSantis said. "You've not seen any real relief."

DeSantis on Friday also said there would be a 14-day Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday, running from July 25 until Aug. 7. Item which will be tax free during this time include:

- School supplies and learning aids under $50

- Personal computers and accessories selling for $1,500 or less

- Clothing, footwear, and backpacks $100 or less

Also, DeSantis mentioned the bill includes a 14-day Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, running from May 28 until June 10. Among the tax-free-items are flashlights and lanterns, $40 or less, tarps, $100 or less, along with coolers - $60 or less and batteries costing less than $50.

Generators, which costs less than $1000, will also be excluded from tax, along with smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and carbon monoxide detectors which costs $70 or less.

For the entire DeSantis press conference, click here.

For the complete HB 7071 specifics, click here.