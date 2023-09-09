Given the historical hurricane stats, South Florida residents should be feeling pretty lucky right now

Odds are, you're probably feeling pretty good these days about possibly avoiding a direct hurricane this season.

Well, according to the numbers, maybe you should be.

First of all, the odds are definitely starting to turn in favor of the South Florida coastal area now that the "peak" of the Atlantic hurricane season, Sept. 10, is passing by with, thankfully, no real threats to Miami.

Hurricane Lee, which reached the rare Category 5 status, is veering ever so slightly away from Florida as the 12th named storm (13 in all), although the newest named storm, Margot, developed Thursday far in the Atlantic.

Expert analysts at Colorado State University on Aug. 4 had forecast 18 named storms and four major hurricanes (so, if you're counting, we're at 13 named storms and three major hurricanes: Franklin, Idalia and Lee) with more than 75 days remaining in the hurricane season.

The experts' original predictions on April 13 were 13 named storms and just two major hurricanes (115 mph or more).

By the way, the overall season average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), includes 14 named storms, seven of which are hurricanes, and three of those becoming major.

While the Miami area is listed as the No. 1 vicinity in which a hurricane is likely to strike in the U.S. (a 16% chance in any year, according to an AccuWeather report), just seven "eyes" of a hurricane have crossed downtown Miami in history, according to veteran hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross, now a Fox Weather contributor.

That total does not include Hurricane Andrew in 1992, which passed some 20 miles south, nor does it include the Great Labor Day Hurricane of 1935, in which 185-200 mph winds crushed Islamorada and damaged parts of the Flagler railroad in the Lower Keys.

Keep in mind the average diameter of a hurricane eye is 18.5 miles, although the wind field can extend hundreds of miles.

Key West is listed as the No. 2 area in the U.S. where a hurricane is most likely to strike, followed by Cape Hatteras, N.C.; Tampa and New Orleans.

Another statistic in South Florida's favor: A random storm in the eastern Atlantic has only about a 10% chance of reaching the U.S. as a hurricane. But, in the Gulf or Caribbean, that chance increases to 30-40% of an eventual U.S. landfall.

As far as an average "return rate" or recurrence of a hurricane hitting the same area, Norcross recently explained on a Weather Channel report that the National Hurricane Center uses an analysis tool to quantify the frequency at which a hurricane can be expected to pass within 50 nautical miles of a specific location. Of course, every mile of the US Gulf Coast and East Coast is vulnerable, but certain regions have higher odds.

For instance, according to NOAA's map depicting the average return rate of hurricanes, which was shown by Norcross, the average span between hurricanes striking Miami-Dade County is 7 years. So, historically, a hurricane has passed within 50 nautical miles of Miami about 14 times during the previous 100 years.

Palm Beach and the Bayou area around New Orleans also have spans of 7 years, but a quicker span of five years is found in the area of Cape Hatteras.

Broward County has an average 6-year span between hurricanes, while the Keys, interestingly, have an 8-year span and Tampa is at 10. As you go up the east coast of Florida, Brevard and Jacksonville have a return rate of 13 years between hurricanes, while Daytona-St. Augustine is at 12.

There also is a NOAA chart for the average spans of major hurricanes (115 mph-plus). Miami-Dade is at 17 years between those monsters, while Key West is at 18, Palm Beach at 16, Broward at 14, and, up the coast, Brevard at 36 and Jacksonville at 40 years.

This year, Cedar Key bucked the odds when Idalia became the first major hurricane to power through the Big Bend area since Hurricane Easy in 1950 and the first to devastate that town with a direct hit since 1896.

An average September produces nearly 30% of a season's named storms – more than 40% of all hurricanes, and more than 60% of major hurricanes.

So, if we can just stretch our luck until October ...

The six-month hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30.