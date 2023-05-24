Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to formally launch his presidential campaign this evening, joined by a man known for launching SpaceX rockets, like the one planned about seven hours later from Cape Canaveral.

Elon Musk, one of the world's richest men, has said previously he would support a presidential run by DeSantis, 44, who plans to officially toss his hat into a crowded ring of some 10 contenders for the Republican nomination, including former President Donald Trump..

The DeSantis-Musk conversation will air at 6 p.m. as part of a Twitter Spaces event. DeSantis also will reportedly appear on Fox News two hours later.

Musk confirmed Tuesday at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit in London that DeSantis would be making "quite an announcement" on Twitter, the social media platform that he owns.

Musk noted that this will be the first such announcement on social media, with live questions and answers. Trump, however, has been renowned for his Twitter barrages over the years.

During today’s Twitter event, DeSantis is expected to file a document with the Federal Election Commission declaring his candidacy.

That became possible for DeSantis when the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature passed a bill in the House last month (and he signed into law) allowing a governor or anyone holding a political position to run for president while in office – and not have to resign.

His current term would expire in January of 2027.

DeSantis also signed a bill last week that shields his travel records from public view and exempts him from having to disclose the names of people he meets with.

The likely announcement of a presidential run via social media drew criticism from Trump’s GOP backers.

"This is one of the most out-of-touch campaign launches in modern history,” said Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for Trump's super PAC. “The only thing less relatable than a niche campaign launch on Twitter is DeSantis' after-party at the uber elite Four Seasons resort in Miami."

Among the high-profiled GOP hopefuls for the 2024 bid, so far, are: Trump; former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley; Dallas-area businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley; former conservative media personality Larry Elder; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson; businessman Perry Johnson; South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott; former pharmaceutical company CEO Vivek Ramaswamy; and, possibly, former Vice-President Mike Pence, who said he would decide "well before late June."

Others weighing their options have reportedly included former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.