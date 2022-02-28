If you desire to own a keeper’s home in a historic lighthouse, 6-miles offshore, here is your chance. The U.S. General Services Administration is conducting an auction to sell three cast-iron structures in the Florida Keys.

The three properties are:

1. The American Shoal Lighthouse, built in 1880, stands 109-foot tall and is located six miles from Sugarloaf Key. It is a cast iron skeletal octagonal screw-pile tower with octagonal keepers quarters. The platform is approximately 40 ft above the water

2. The Carysfort Reef Lighthouse, six miles off Key Largo, was built in 1852. This cast-iron structure is a 124-foot tower with keepers quarters and a landing dock.

3. The Sombrero Key Lighthouse. This cast iron skeletal octagonal screw-pile tower is the tallest at 142 feet, with keepers quarters and platform that sits 40 ft above water. It was built in 1858 and is located 7-miles off Marathon.

Only the structure is being auction, and not the underlying submerged land.

The bidding, launched on February 22, started at $15,000. For more details, click here.