As of 8 p.m. Sunday, a disorganized Tropical Depression Grace was located 155 miles SW of Santo Domingo, DR with 35 mph sustained winds, moving West at 15 mph.

Grace was expected to pour heavy rains over parts of Puerto Rico Sunday night and Dominican Republic and Haiti on Monday.

With the 8 p.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) shifted the track even further south than earlier Sunday. The new forecast path now has all South Florida and the Florida Keys out of the cone.

There is a possibility of wind and rainfall impacts across the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, Cuba, and Florida midweek, but forecast uncertainty with Grace is much higher than usual.

For more, click here.

As expected, Fred has strengthened throughout the day Sunday and is now again, a Tropical Storm as it continues moving NNW in the Gulf of Mexico at 10 mph, with sustained winds now at 45 mph.

At 8 p.m., Fred was located 205 miles WSW of Tampa and 215 S of Panama City.

Fred is expected to make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon or Monday night.

For more, click here.

The NHC was also tracking an area of low pressure which has become better organized and the NHC said it could start issuing tropical advisories for a tropical depression later Sunday night. The NHC says the system has a 90 percent chance of development by early next week as it moves south.

If it develops into a Tropical Depression or Storm, it will be named Henri.

For more, click here.