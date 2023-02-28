“He didn’t want to be part of the leftist elite,” a bestseller for Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially released his new book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” and it’s an Amazon and Barnes & Noble bestseller.

The hardcover book is on sale for $23.46 at Amazon and $28 at Barnes & Noble.

The first 15 global Amazon rating reviews are far from one-sided, in fact, they’re all polar opposites consisting of either one or five-star critiques.

“Pure Deathsantis Propaganda,” one user writes. “Don’t be fooled. This is as ‘truthful’ as Fox ‘News.” Luckily I didn’t buy it but borrowed a copy. If I could give it 0 stars I would.”

According to Amazon, as of now, 138 people found this helpful.

Other reviews deem the book to be “fascist garbage,” a “waste of money” and racist propaganda with “indoctrination materials.”

However, with a 3.6 out of 5-star rating, the book is seeing more praise than reproach.

Of the 66% 5-star Amazon-verified purchasers, a positive reviewer says the book meets all of her expectations.

Others say the book is “an excellent read on leadership.”

“I enjoyed reading about Desantis’s experience and views, a Kindle reader said. “He has been good for my home State of Florida. He will make a great president. The far left will not give this book a fair review.”

“Clumsy attempt at self-promotion,” but on the other hand readers say it’s a great read.

“Finally an honest book,” one five-star rater said. “He understands Americans and how we want to live in peace. Sick of the lies on the other side, over and over and over again. Genius Book!!!”

The book is also offered at retail booksellers like Books-A-Million, Walmart, Target, and Bookshop, among others.

DeSantis’ book is likely a precursor to a presidential run in 2024, though he has not officially announced his bid yet.

Not too far below DeSantis’ Barnes and Noble bestseller, several other presidential hopefuls with their own books. Users can find recently announced GOP candidate Nikki Haley’s “With All Due Respect,” and speculative candidates former vice president Mike Pence’s “So Help Me God” and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “Never Give an Inch.”

Here’s what the book summary says:

“No American leader has accomplished more for his state than Governor Ron DeSantis,” the book summary asserts. “Now he reveals how he did it.”

“He played baseball for Yale, graduated with honors from Harvard Law School, and served in Iraq and in the halls of Congress. But in all these places, Ron DeSantis learned the same lesson: He didn’t want to be part of the leftist elite.

His heart was always for the people of Florida, one of the most diverse and culturally rich states in the union. Since becoming governor of the Sunshine State, he has fought—and won—battle after battle, defeating not just opposition from the political left, but a barrage of hostile media coverage proclaiming the end of the world.

When he implemented COVID-19 policies based on evidence and focused on freedoms, the press launched a smear campaign against him, yet Florida’s economy thrived, its education system outperformed the nation, and Florida’s COVID mortality rate for seniors was lower than that in thirty-eight states. When he enacted policies to keep leftist political concepts like critical race theory and woke gender ideology out of Florida’s classrooms, the media demagogued his actions, but parents across Florida rallied to his cause. Dishonest attacks from the media don’t deter him. In fact, DeSantis keeps racking up wins for Floridians. In 2022, the governor delivered a historic, record-setting victory, winning by nearly 20 points and more than 1.5 million votes.

A firsthand account from the blue-collar boy who grew up to take on Disney and Dr. Fauci, The Courage to Be Free delivers something rare from an elected leader: stories of victory. This book is a winning blueprint for patriots across the country. And it is a rallying cry for every American who wishes to preserve our liberties.”

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.