Health departments offer guidance on COVID booster shots as 2 cases of the Omicron variant are reported in Florida

With the two reported cases of the new omicron variant now in Florida – the first one reported by a Tampa hospital and one in St Lucie County – and spreading throughout the nation, Florida health officials are offering guidance for COVID-19 booster shots for Floridians 18 and older.

President Joe Biden and federal health officials have been advocating boosters, with omicron circulating in the United States.

At least 20 states have now detected the variant of concern, as reported by The New York Times.

So far, a map tracking omicron in the United States from The New York Times shows cases found in these states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

In a recent email to the Phoenix, Florida Department of Health Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern provided information related to third doses, such as vaccine eligibility and a website that “provides Floridians guidance for third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including boosters and additional doses.”

“Florida stands ready to respond through our system of prevention and treatment,” Redfern said.

“Rather than focusing on one solution, the State of Florida will continue to adapt as necessary to protect public health as we have done with previous variants of concern and throughout the COVID-19 response.”

Redfern also pointed to the state’s monoclonal antibody treatment centers as a safety measure, saying “the state continues to support monoclonal antibody therapy treatment and ensures accessibility statewide by allocating doses of monoclonal antibodies to ensure inventory levels meet county demand.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis had touted the therapy earlier in the pandemic, while opening more centers across the state. But now that omicron is in the country, it’s not clear yet if the therapy will be as effective.

Omicron was classified by the World Health Organization on Nov. 26, as the variant began to spread rapidly in South Africa.

According to the Florida health department’s memo, residents “can choose the Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J COVID-19 vaccine” for booster shots, but the state health department recommends that people talk to their health care providers about whether an additional shot “is appropriate for them.”

The Florida health department operates “three state-of-the-art laboratories across the state of Florida that are currently handling required variant sequencing demands,” Redfern said.

Redfern continued: “All three state laboratories are actively sequencing genomes. If a case is sequenced by the Department and determined to be a presumed positive variant of concern, this sample is sent to CDC for final confirmation.”

