It's a Bird... It's a Plane... It's a Brightline train! Not the ending we come to expect to the famous phrase from the 1966 Superman musical composed by Charles Strouse, but it applies to the results of a Brightline speed test conducted between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa.

On Monday, the company said it reached 130 mph during the Central Florida track test, breaking its previous speed record of 110 miles per hour.

The Brightline train sets are powered by two locomotives, one on each end, that are 16-cylinder, 4,000 hp Cummins EPA Tier-IV compliant diesel-electric engines.

Brightline has been testing newly constructed and refurbished tracks between West Palm Beach and Cocoa for several months, with speeds reaching 110 mph. That run of tracks has dozens of local road and highway crossings.

But the 35-mile route paralleling the Beachline Expressway (State Route 528) is fenced and has no grade crossings, the company said in a press release. Brightline plan is to run at 125 mph when passenger service from Miami to Orlando International Airport begins later in 2023 but is required during testing to run at faster than planned operating speeds.

“Reaching 130 isn’t just another milestone to our team, but the continuation of a dream that we’ve been working towards for several years,” Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline Trains, said in the press release.

“More importantly, this historic feat brings us one step closer to launching Brightline service between Orlando and Miami,” Goddard added.

Jim Kovalsky, president, Florida East Coast Railway Society, said “Florida has always been at the forefront of train travel since the days when Henry Flagler connected Jacksonville to the Keys,”

“Back then, there were reports that trains ran at 100 mph, but no one ever dreamed of reaching 130 mph. Brightline dreamed big and did it. History has been made and Henry Flagler would be proud.”

According to Brightline, the maximum speeds for current South Florida train service is 79 mph.

