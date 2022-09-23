Earlier Friday, it looked like Tropical Depression Nine was expected to become a Tropical Depression and become a named storm.

Hermine did form Friday, but in the far eastern Atlantic, 290 miles NE of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said in its 8 p.m. advisory.

According to the NHC, Hermine is expected to move toward the north-northwest near 10 mph with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph and the NHC says strengthening is possible through Saturday, before weakening Sunday, and Hermine could become a remnant low on Monday.

Tropical Depression Nine, now about 410 miles ESE of Kingston Jamaica, is expected to become a Tropical Storm Ian Friday night or on Saturday.

Ian is forecasted to turn north and become a major hurricane – Category 3 or larger – after passing over Cuba before it reaches Florida by middle of the coming week.

At the present time, and according to the forecast models, South Florida is in the cone of the potential Category 3 storm.

Once the storm exits Cuba, the warm waters of the Gulf will help strengthen the storm into a hurricane. The NHC expects it to become a hurricane by Monday morning, and the present forecast show the storm approaching Florida, with the effects being felt as early as Monday.

In anticipation of the storm’s impact on the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties, including the South Florida Tri-County area and Monroe County.

Friday afternoon, DeSantis said, “Today, I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9.”

“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

The emergency order says the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby to respond.

The counties covered by the emergency are:

 Brevard

 Broward

 Charlotte

 Collier

 DeSoto

 Glades

 Hardee

 Hendry

 Highlands

 Hillsborough

 Indian River

 Lee

 Manatee

 Martin

 Miami-Dade

 Monroe

 Okeechobee

 Osceola

 Palm Beach

 Pasco

 Pinellas

 Polk

 Sarasota

 St. Lucie

