House and Senate officials mum on whether more FL lawmakers have COVID

With the second week of the 2022 legislative session underway, members of the Florida Legislature have been meeting in person without any safety measures to prevent COVID-19 infections.

Now, at least one member of the Florida House has confirmed a COVID-19 diagnosis via Twitter but other members of the Legislature have been infected as well, according to Florida Politics.

According to the news outlet, Democratic state Sen. Darryl Rouson told the outlet that he’d “tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Petersburg on Friday after having cold-like symptoms.” He represents parts of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

The Florida Senate hasn’t responded to a request for comment from the Florida Phoenix about lawmakers who contracted COVID and whether safety measures are in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Previously, state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith had sent a tweet Tuesday, saying “I tested positive for COVID-19 after having moderate symptoms over the weekend.”

“I’m fully vaxxed, boosted and bow as a result– nearly 100 percent better!” He added. Smith hasn’t responded to a request for comment from the Phoenix. Smith did mention via Twitter that he will be “taking zoom meetings” during the week and “holding leaders accountable virtually!”

A spokesperson for the House told the Florida Phoenix that they couldn’t share any information about COVID infections amongst its members, but “to reach out to members’ offices regarding requests for health status.” That said, the state Capitol is open to the public and taxpayers presumably would want to have information about the safety of the complex.

Meanwhile, as the more transmissible omicron variant continues to circulate throughout the state, Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls recently appeared unconcerned about outbreaks, and offered little information about safety measures.

Sprowls, who represents part of Pinellas County, told reporters last week that if lawmakers feel sick, “don’t come,” when asked about specific details about House protocols.

In a text message, state Sen. Shevrin Jones said he feels the Legislature should establish safety protocols. He didn’t comment on any lawmakers who contracted COVID-19.

“The safety measures put in place last year should still be in place to protect not only every member, but our families who we go back home to, and the visitors who visit our great Capitol,” said Jones, a Democrat representing parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

”Hopefully the leadership can see these unfortunate situations and make the necessary changes as soon as possible.”

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.