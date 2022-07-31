How financially safe is your property insurance company?

No one is yet sure which of the 16 -- or 27, based on some reports -- Florida insurance companies are headed for a downgraded rating from Demotech, a financial analysis and ratings firm from Columbus, Ohio.

Mortgage providers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac require homeowners to have a policy with an A-rated company. These homeowners, whose companies' ratings are downgraded, would be forced to find new insurers, potentially at higher costs, or face the risk of defaulting on their mortgages.

About 65 percent of Florida policyholders reportedly have insurance with a federally backed mortgage.

Demotech held off in its announcement this past week after a huge outcry from state leaders, and after the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation stepped in to announce a plan to "save" those companies on the hit list by providing reinsurance coverage through state-run Citizens Property Insurance.

Joe Petrelli, Demotech's president, said in a statement that ratings have been delayed while the company conducts further discussions with affected carriers.

“As the current regulatory climate has become hostile and negative and we have and will expend a significant effort creating responses to third party letters, we will be taking additional time to review information and consider the issues affecting the companies operating in Florida,” the Demotech statement noted.

Petrelli did not say when the ratings will be released but said that all of them would be posted at the same time. However, upon further review, significant revisions to the ratings might not even happen.

“It is inappropriate to revise potential rating actions in response to unhappiness with the outcomes or threats, including the threat of litigation,” Petrelli said in the statement.

Some insurance companies across the state, such as Frontline Insurance of Lake Mary, sent messages to its customers saying: “Rest assured we are in great financial shape, have plenty of reinsurance, and are doing better than our peers,” the statement from Frontline CEO Leman Porter reads.

“This is a matter of politics being played out between Demotech and the Florida Legislature, and between Demotech and Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac to get Demotech’s 'S' rating accepted. We unknowingly have gotten caught in the crossfire and will move past this to continue our success in the marketplace shortly,” the company further said in a statement.

According to a report in the Insurance Journal, the controversy erupted last week after 17 property insurers received a letter from Demotech, notifying them that their financial strength ratings would soon be changed from “A Exceptional” to “S Substantial” or “M Moderate.”

Any rating lower than “A” is not acceptable to secondary mortgage lenders, and could mean that millions of Floridians would lose insurance coverage required for mortgaged properties.

The Florida Association of Insurance Agents, Florida’s chief financial officer and the state’s insurance commissioner all responded swiftly.

FAIA’s President Kyle Ulrich, in a blog post, questioned Demotech’s motives and urged state leaders and insurers to find another rating method. CFO Jimmy Patronis asked lenders to rethink their use of the firm’s ratings. And Commissioner David Altmaier, in a letter to Demotech, faulted the firm’s methodology and said it had not adhered to consistent standards, the Insurance Journal reported.

This week, Jacksonville-based Southern Oak became the 17th insurance company in the state to back down from writing policies, withdraw altogether, or declared insolvent.

Southern Oak reportedly has instituted a $250,000 coverage limit, will only write new policies for structures built this year, and no longer will write policies in 10 counties, which were undisclosed.

In the meantime, you can check your present insurance carrier’s rating from Standard and Poor's Ratings, by clicking here or by calling 212-438-2400.