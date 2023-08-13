How much will the $1.58 billion FL jackpot winner take home?

The Florida resident who correctly guessed the winning numbers in the Mega Millions $1.58 billion jackpot could net less than $500,000.

Last Tuesday night, a lucky Florida resident walked into a local Publix and purchased what turned out to be the winning ticket for the record $1.58 billion Mega Million drawing.

The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the Mega Ball number was 14. The winning ticket was sold at a Publix Supermarket store in Neptune Beach.

But according to a recent report by Forbes, if the winner opts to receive a one-time lump sum payment $783.3 million, the total amount could be reduced by about $289.8 million due to taxes, making it $493.5 million, Forbes reported.

This is because of a mandatory federal tax, which would withhold 24% of the amount plus any additional taxes based on their income.

