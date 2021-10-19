“I believe his time is up,” State Senator and Miami resident Taddeo to challenge DeSantis for Governor

State Sen. Annette Taddeo, South Florida resident who represents District 40, covering SW Dade, has joined a growing list of candidates for the 2022 gubernatorial race, facing off against primary opponents such as U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Taddeo filed paperwork Monday with the Florida Division of Elections, while criticizing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ COVID policies, including mask mandates in public schools.

“I believe his time is up,” Taddeo said in a digital ad.

Speaking in both English and Spanish in the video, Taddeo outlined support for living wages, affordable health care, safe drinking water and other progressive policy issues.

Taddeo was elected to the state Senate in 2017 and represents parts of SW Miami-Dade County, according to her state Senate website.

She had been considering a gubernatorial campaign for some time but did not jump in formally until Monday. Her presence in the race would likely impact competitors and shake up the primary race.

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.