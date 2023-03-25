Friday FL House lawmakers gathered at a commerce committee meeting to consider a bill that would limit minors from attending so-called “adult live performances.”

At issue is that some businesses may lose their licenses if they host an event involving so-called “lewd conduct” and where minors are present.

As Rep. Randy Fine discussed his bill, five drag queens walked in 20 minutes late to the early meeting to oppose the legislation.

“It is a pleasure to be here this morning, as early and as sleep deprived that I may be,” said Bak Lava, a drag queen from St. Petersburg, during public comments Friday.

The reason why Bak Lava and other drag queens attended the early committee hearing was to defend drag performances as lawmakers consider a bill that could impact their industry.

HB 1423, sponsored by Fine, who represents part of Brevard County, would charge a person with a first-degree misdemeanor for “knowingly” admitting a minor to an “adult live performance.” The bill would also permit the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) to remove or suspense licenses from lodging or food establishments who allow minors to attend an “adult live performance.”

But the bill’s definition for what constitutes as an “adult live performance” is left vague and subjective.

“I’m just trying to make a living just like the rest of us are. I actually work three jobs,” Bak Lava told lawmakers. “I’m a server, I run a coffee house – as a boy, I don’t look like this. That would be too much work — But I’m just here to make my living just like everyone else in America and work my 80 hours a week, and just hopefully have a little bit of fun at the end of the day. I’m not trying to convert anyone’s children,” she said.

Drag performers can be people of all genders — men who dress in elevated-performances of women, women who dress in elevated-performances of men, or other variations of gender expression. Some drag performances are intended for adult audiences and can be provocative in nature, while others aim to be more family friendly.

HB 1423 defines an “adult live performance” as:

“Any show, exhibition, or other presentation in front of a live audience which, in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, specified sexual activities” as defined by state law, “lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts when it:

/predominantly appeals to a prurient, shameful, or morbid interest;

/is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community of this state as a whole with respect to what is suitable material or conduct for the age of the child present.

/taken as a whole, is without serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for the age of the child present.”

Fine argued that his bill would not impact any performances that do not violate those provisions, but LGBTQ+ advocates were not convinced.

“We all know that this bill is really about drag performances and attacking the queer community,” Jackson Oberlink from Florida Rising, said at the House Commerce Committee meeting. “That is the true intent behind it. It is not some altruistic parental rights bill or about protecting children.”

At the end of his testimony, he urged lawmakers to oppose the bill — and to attend a drag show.

“And I would encourage you all to go to a drag show – and even, you know, try out drag. Get in drag, it’s really freeing.” Oberlink then looked to Fine, who was sitting to his right.

“I think the sponsor would enjoy it too. Loosen up a little bit – it’s a good time,” Oberlink added.

Rep. Bob Rommel, who chairs the commerce committee, added lightheartedly:

“Thank you for your testimony and recommendation for (Rep.) Fine to dress in drag,” prompting laughter from lawmakers.

Following Oberlink’s testimony were the handful of drag queens who drove up from the Tampa Bay area to oppose the bill, arguing that drag performances have artistic value that children can benefit from and to inform lawmakers that not all drag performances are provocative in nature.

House Speaker Paul Renner confirmed Friday afternoon that the bill is a response to drag performers engaging with children during a press availability.

“What it is (HB 1423) is a response to an effort, a regrettable effort, by adults, in this case drag queens, who seem to be obsessed with pushing their lifestyle on children. So my point, and I think the point of our members and my side of the aisle, is let kids be kids.”

He added:

“Drag queens need to go do drag queen shows with adults and leave the kids alone.”

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been edited for length. To read the entire report, click here.

To watch the House Commerce Committee hearing, click here.