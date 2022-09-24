Friday night, Tropical Depression Nine developed into Tropical Storm Ian in the southeast Caribbean Sea and the forecast by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami expects it to reach Florida as a major hurricane by the middle of next week, although it is too early to tell where landfall will be.

Over 24-hours, the projected track by the NHC has shifted the cone further north.

Andrew Wulfeck, a meteorologist with Fox News in Gainesville, tweeted Saturday morning that the GFS model - Global Forecast System, is a global numerical computer model run by NOAA – “has been constantly showing a landfall north of Tampa,” adding that Ian could peak as a Cat-4 but “unfavorable conditions cause the storm to collapse near landfall. Parts of FL would only see TS winds.”

As of 5 a.m. Saturday, TS Ian was located 315 miles SW of Kingston Jamaica, moving westward over the Central Caribbean at 14 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph. The Cayman Islands are now under a Hurricane Watch and Jamaica is under a Tropical Storm Watch.

The NHC advisory calls for Ian to make a northwest turn on Sunday, followed by a north-northwestward turn by late Monday, bringing the storm closer to Florida.

Ian is forecast to become a hurricane Sunday and approach western Cuba on Monday.

The NHC says the Florida Keys and South Florida can expect heavy as early as

Monday, possibly causing limited flash and urban.

For the complete 5 a.m. advisory, click here.