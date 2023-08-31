Idalia aftermath; roads and bridges following starting to be cleared for travel

After clearing major state-owned roads and bridges after Hurricane Idalia, the Florida Department of Transportation has officially reopened them for travel.

The FDOT’s teams have worked diligently following Hurricane Idalia landfall Wednesday, working to clear a 15-mile stretch of I-10 in Madison County filled with debris and downed trees. An estimated 10,000 trees were downed along the area and later removed by 27 four-person crews after the winds subsided. The teams were able to clear I-10 for travel by Wednesday evening.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work our FDOT team has accomplished in the past 24 hours to ensure roads and bridges are safe for travel,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E.

“FDOT was able to quickly deploy 700 crew members and staff our Department’s emergency operations centers across Florida to bring a sense of normalcy to all impacted communities and provide access for first responders, utility restoration, and deliveries of necessary recovery supplies.”

After the hurricane, the bridge to Cedar Key on S.R. (State Road) 24 was fully submerged, and FDOT bridge inspectors had to assess the structure’s safety. They concluded the bridge was in-tact and safely passable.

As residents return home after evacuating, officials recommend following local emergency and law enforcement personnel instructions.

FDOT reminds travelers to always drive safely, remain alert, and buckle up. For real time information on Florida’s roads, please visit FL511.com or download the FL511 app.