With the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami forecasting now Tropical Storm Idalia will be a major hurricane when it makes Florida landfall, FL Gov, Ron DeSantis on Sunday said the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee will go to a level one status at 7 a.m. on Monday, operating around the clock.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, TS Idalia was located 125 miles south of Western Cuba, moving north at 7 miles per hour (mph), with 65 mph sustained winds. The NHC said Idalia was intensifying as it approaches Cuban and there is a Hurricane Warning in effect for Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province.

The NHC also issued a Tropical Storm Watch south of Englewood to Chokoloskee Florida and for the lower Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge.

Monday’s 5 a.m. advisory has Idalia increasing forward speed, turning to the north-northeastward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and reach the Gulf coast of Florida on Wednesday.

The NHC said that the combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland. Storm surge predictions include 4 to 7 ft in Tampa Bay and 1 to 2 above normal for the Florida Keys.

During a Sunday afternoon press conference, FL Gov Ron DeSantis, who on Saturday signed an Emergency Order, said these storms can wobble or change direction, advising Floridians along the Gulf Coast to be vigilant even if they are outside the track forecast cone.

The Governor was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie and Florida National Guard Major General John D. Haas who said the Florida National Guard is mobilizing 1,100 personnel to respond and provide immediate support to impacted areas in addition to 2,400 high wheel vehicles and 12 aircrafts.

DeSantis said power companies are beginning to pre-stage linemen and the Florida Highway Patrol has 300 troopers ready to deploy and is prepared to implement 12-hour Alpha, Bravo shifts.

For the complete 5 a.m. NHC advisory, click here.