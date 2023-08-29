On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami upgraded Idalia to a hurricane, now with 75 miles per hour (mph) winds, moving north into the Gulf of Mexico at 14 mph and the forecast is for Idalia to rapidly intensify.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Idalia was located approximately 370 miles SSW of Tampa, FL.

The NHC has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the lower Florida Keys, west of the Seven Mile Bridge.

Idalia’s forecast is for a faster north-northeast motion and the center of Idalia is expected to reach the Gulf coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday.

For Idalia’s latest advisory, click here.

The NHC is also monitoring two systems in the Atlantic.

One is a tropical wave off the coast of Africa which is producing showers and thunderstorms while moving into an area where environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for gradual development and the NHC says a tropical depression could form later this the week.

The system has a 50 percent chance to develop. Should it become a named storm, it will be called José.

The second system is an area of low-pressure NE of the Leeward Islands and the NHC says the system has become more organized and moving into an area conducive for additional development before it moves into an area less favorable for development.

There is a 30 percent chance the system develops into a tropical depression.

Hurricane Franklin remains a strong Category 4 hurricane, with 140 mph winds and higher gusts and the NHC says Franklin is creating life-threatening surf and rip currents along the southeast United States and these conditions are expected to spread through the eastern seaboard.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Franklin was located 385 miles WSW of Bermuda and the NHC forecast gradual weakening of the storm over the next few days.