In inauguration speech, DeSantis says Everglades, water quality and education remain a top priority of administration

Setting his priorities for the next four years, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the oath Tuesday and delivered his second inaugural address from the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol in Tallahassee.

Protecting the Everglades and Florida's critical water resources was among the commitments he said his administration was going to continue supporting

Speaking at the noon ceremony Tuesday, DeSantis highlighted a list of other projects that have improved the lives of Florida residents:

- guaranteeing access to high-quality education

- creating a robust economy that is growing faster than the nation's average

- providing access to resources for those recovering from hurricanes.

"Leaders do not follow, they lead," said DeSantis, said to be considering a run for the Republican 2024 presidential slot. "We lead not by mere words, but by deeds."

He promised Florida would remain a state of freedom under his watch, and it would not "surrender to the woke mob."

He proudly stated that Florida led the nation in several categories, including tourism, new business formations and public higher education.

As far as schools, he added: "We must ensure school systems are responsive to parents and to students, not partisan interest groups."

In addition, the governor stated: "Four years ago, we promised to pursue a bold agenda. We did just that and we have produced results," citing conservation as a primary goal and accomplishment.

"Florida is now in a golden era for conservation of our treasured natural resources," he said. "Our momentum is strong and we will finish what we started -- we will leave Florida to God better than we found it!"